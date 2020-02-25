Lots of talent on show at Kildare CG Art finals

The Patrician School Newbridge hosted County Kildare’s Community Games Art Competition last Sunday as the school yet again opened its doors to budding artists from all over Kildare. The Competition was up to its usual standard as the artists set about creating their own masterpiece for the honour to represent Kildare at the National Finals in Limerick University on 29-31 May. The Categories for the older age group were Badminton, Mini Rugby, Choir, Outdoor Soccer, Table Tennis, Chess, One Wall Handball, Skittles, Gaelic Football and Quiz. The list of themes will be narrowed to four at the National Finals. Those who qualify will be informed of the four fifteen minutes prior to competition start. The U8 and U10 competitors can choose any community games sporting theme.

The Judges were highly impressed with the abundance of talent within the County and after lengthy deliberations they selected the county representative in each age group

The sixteen artists to represent Kildare are

Girls: U8 Girls Ella Coughlan Two Mile House; U10 Grace McGauren Celbridge; U12 Siun Dowling Maynooth East; U14 Delia Cowper-Gray Kilcullen; U16 Skye Harkin Moone/Crookstown/Kilmead; U10 Model Making Sienna O’Brien Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead; U12 Model Making Emily Scally Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead; U14 Model Making Isabella McCormack Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead.

Boys: U8 Noah Quinn Two Mile House; U10 Matthew Keyes St Conleth’s; U12 Cormac Jean Celbridge Sth; U14 Daniel Fox St Brigid’s; U16 Ross McHale Milltown; U10 Model Making Ewan Hennessey Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead; U12 Model Making Benjamin Mageran Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead; U14 Model Making Jan Maday (St Brigid’s).



RESULTS

Girls U10 Model Making: 1st Sienna O’Brien (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); 2nd Katie Hayward (Johnstown/Kill); 3rd Leyna Magera (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); 4th Lily Rose Johnson (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); 4th Freya Russell Moore (St Conleth’s).

Boys U10 Model Making: 1st Ewan Hennessey Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead.

Girls U12 Model Making: 1st Emily Scally (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); 2nd Grace Byrne (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead).

Boys U12 Model Making: 1st Benjamin Mageran (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); 3rd Harry Wells (St Brigid’s); 4th Robert Reid (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead).



Girls U14 Model Making: 1st Isabelle McCormack (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); 2nd Evey Brand (Kilcullen); 3rd Aoibhe McDonald (St Brigid’s); Jnt 4th Anna Byrne (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); Ailbhe Hennessy (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead).



Boys U14 Model Making: 1st Jan Maday (St Brigid’s); 2nd Pavel Kuzovkiw (St Conleth’s); 3rd Adam Vannier (St Brigid’s).

Girls U8 Ar: 1st Ella Coughlan (Two Mile House); 2nd Emer O’Donnell (St Brigid’s); 3rd Holly McCormack (Milltown); 4th Ella Kenny (St Brigid’s).



Boys U8 Art: 1st Noah Quinn (Two Mile House); 2nd Frank Prior (Prosperous); 3rd Danny Keane (St Brigid’s); 4th Noah Browne (St Conleth’s)

Girls U10 Art: 1st Grace Gauran (Celbridge Sth); 2nd Emma Kiely (Celbridge Sth); 3rd Casey O’Gorman (Kilcullen); 4th Alannah Sheeran (Milltown).

Boys U10 Art: 1st Matthew Keyes (St Conleth’s); 2nd Ethan Darcy (St Brigid’s); 3rd Fionn McConville (St Brigid’s); 4th Donagh Sheahan (Two Mile House).



Girls U12 Art: 1st Siun Dowling (Maynooth East); 2nd Carla Monaghan (St Conleth’s); 3rd Lauren Shannon (Milltown); 4th Mae Cowper-Gray (Kilcullen).



Boys U12 Art: 1st Cormac Jean (Celbridge Sth); 2nd Jason Curran (St Conleth’s); 3rd Charlie Norris (Kilcullen); 4th Donal Larkin (St Brigid’s).



Girls U14 Art: 1st Delia Cowper-Gray (Kilcullen); 2nd Leah Moran (Prosperous); Jnt 3rd Lucie Dunne (Johnstown Kill); Jnt 3rd Aoife Shannon (Milltown).



Boys U14 Art: 1st Daniel Fox (St Brigid’s); 2nd Alex Shiels (Prosperous); 3rd Rhyse Hayes (Prosperous); 4th Robert Shannon (Milltown).

Girls U16 Art: 1st Skye Harkin (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead); 2nd Julie Nolan (Moone, Crookstown, Kilmead).