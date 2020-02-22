Kildare hurlers team for clash with Roscommon named

Throw-in at Hawkfield, as 12 noon, Sunday

Kildare hurling manage, David Herity

David Herity and his management have announced their team to take on Roscommon, in Hawkfield, on Sunday, throw-in at 12 noon.

The team reads: 

Paddy McKenna; Cian Forde, John Doran, Simon Leacy; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Ross Kelly, Rian Boran; Paul Divilly; Aran Kelly, Cathal Dowling, Brian Byrne (Captain), James Burke; Conor Kielty, Jack Sheriden, Shane Ryan. Subs: Mark Doyle, Sean Christanseen, Cathal Derivan, Conor Gordon, Jack Travers, Drew Costello, Conor Dowling, Cathal Melville, Caolan Smith, Declan Molloy, Liam Dempsey.