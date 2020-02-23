Kildare fall to two second half Roscommon goals

Two second half goals from Cathal Cregg and Enda Smith (penalty) saw Roscommon come from behind to defeat Kildare, 2-11 to 0-13.

The Rossies led 0-4 to no score early in the first half but Kildare then hit seven points on the trot to lead at the break 0-9 to 0-5.

They still led by two points after 52 minutes but a great goal from Cathal Cregg stunned The Lilies, quickly followed by another point and Roscommon were on their way.

The icing on the cake came with a penalty on 67 and there was no way back for Kildare after that losing out in the end 2-11 to 0-13.



Scorers: Kildare, Adam Tyrrell 0-5 (4 frees), Daniel Flynn 0-3, Niall Kelly 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-2, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (free).



Roscommon, Donie Smith 0-4 (2 frees), Enda Smith 1-0 (penalty), Cian McKeon 0-2 (1 free), Niall Daly 0-1, Cathal Cregg 1-2, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Ben Stack 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O’Grady, Darragh Malone; Kevin Flynn, Eoin Doyle, Shea Ryan; David Hyland cpt., Kevin Feely; Paddy Brophy, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Adam Tyrrell. Subs: Con Kavanagh for Darragh Malone (40 minutes); David Slattery for Keith Cribbin (54 minutes); Jimmyd Hyland for Adam Tyrrell (56 minutes); Jack Robinson for Niall Kelly (61 minutes); Neil Flynn for Peter Kelly (69 minutes).



ROSCOMMON: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Brian Stack, Mark Richardson; Niall Daly, Conor Daly, Conor Hussey; Eddie Nolan, Enda Smith cpt.; Niall Kilroy, Cian McKeon, Hubert Darcy; Donie Smith, Ciaran Lennon, Cathal Cregg. Subs: Tadhg O'Rourke for Eddie Nolan (41 minutes); Conor Cox for Ciaran Lennon (47 minutes); Cthal Compton for Cathal Cregg (55 minutes); Finbar Cregg for Hubert Darcy (66 minutes); Richard Hughes for Donie Smith (76 minutes).

REFEREE: Mick Murtagh, Armagh.