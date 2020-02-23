In association with Joe Mallon Motors
Kildare fall to two second half Roscommon goals
No complaints but Lilies now in relegation fight
Daniel Flynn gathers the ball against Roscommon
Two second half goals from Cathal Cregg and Enda Smith (penalty) saw Roscommon come from behind to defeat Kildare, 2-11 to 0-13.
The Rossies led 0-4 to no score early in the first half but Kildare then hit seven points on the trot to lead at the break 0-9 to 0-5.
They still led by two points after 52 minutes but a great goal from Cathal Cregg stunned The Lilies, quickly followed by another point and Roscommon were on their way.
The icing on the cake came with a penalty on 67 and there was no way back for Kildare after that losing out in the end 2-11 to 0-13.
Scorers: Kildare, Adam Tyrrell 0-5 (4 frees), Daniel Flynn 0-3, Niall Kelly 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-2, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (free).
Roscommon, Donie Smith 0-4 (2 frees), Enda Smith 1-0 (penalty), Cian McKeon 0-2 (1 free), Niall Daly 0-1, Cathal Cregg 1-2, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Ben Stack 0-1.
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O’Grady, Darragh Malone; Kevin Flynn, Eoin Doyle, Shea Ryan; David Hyland cpt., Kevin Feely; Paddy Brophy, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Adam Tyrrell. Subs: Con Kavanagh for Darragh Malone (40 minutes); David Slattery for Keith Cribbin (54 minutes); Jimmyd Hyland for Adam Tyrrell (56 minutes); Jack Robinson for Niall Kelly (61 minutes); Neil Flynn for Peter Kelly (69 minutes).
ROSCOMMON: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Brian Stack, Mark Richardson; Niall Daly, Conor Daly, Conor Hussey; Eddie Nolan, Enda Smith cpt.; Niall Kilroy, Cian McKeon, Hubert Darcy; Donie Smith, Ciaran Lennon, Cathal Cregg. Subs: Tadhg O'Rourke for Eddie Nolan (41 minutes); Conor Cox for Ciaran Lennon (47 minutes); Cthal Compton for Cathal Cregg (55 minutes); Finbar Cregg for Hubert Darcy (66 minutes); Richard Hughes for Donie Smith (76 minutes).
REFEREE: Mick Murtagh, Armagh.
