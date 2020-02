Kildare name team for U20 semi final

Kildare manage, Gay Campbell, and his selectors have (officially) named their team for tomorrow night's Eirgrid Leinster U20 semi-final against Laois in Portlaoise, throw-in at 7.30.

The team named is the same side that started against Offaly last week. However, it will be no surprise if a few changes are made prior to throw-in tomorrow night.

KILDARE U20 v Laois: Cian Burke; Jack Hamill, John Lawler, Sean Moore; DJ Earley cpt., Cian Powell, Jack Collins; Darren McDermott, Tony O'Connor; Adam Steed, Darragh Kirwan, Adam Conneely; Luke Griffin, Shane O'Sullivan, Aaron Browne.