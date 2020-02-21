Adam Tyrrell starts for Kildare against Roscommon

Jack O'Connor has made a number of changes in personnel from the side that lost to Armagh for Sunday's AFL Division 2, Round 4 game at St Conleth's Park, throw-in 2.30.

Eoin Doyle who missed that game through illness returns; Darragh Malone (Allenwood) get his first start at no. 4 while Adam Tyrrell makes his first start in this season's League. Team captain, David Hyland, moves to midfield along side Kevin Feeley.

KILDARE v Roscommon: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O’Grady, Darragh Malone; Kevin Flynn, Eoin Doyle, Shea Ryan;

David Hyland cpt., Kevin Feely; Paddy Brophy, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Adam Tyrrell.

The remaining players on duty for Sunday are: Aaron O’Neill, Con Kavanagh, Tommy Moolick, David Slattery, Jimmy Hyland , Jack Robinson, Liam Power, Neil Flynn, Johnny Byrne, Conor Hartley, Mark Barrett.