Kildare crash out to Laois in U20 semi final

For the second weekend in a row the rains poured down and the wind howled, this time it was in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, as the home side booked a place in the Eirgrid Leinster U20 football final, defeating Kildare 1-7 to 0-4.

In horrendous conditions it was Laois who took control, despite playing against the wind and rain, with a goal after 13 minutes from Sean O'Flynn, having opened with a point six minutes before that.

Kildare struggled right from the start and in fairness never raised a gallop going in at the break trailing 1-4 to 0-3, their first point of the game not arriving until the 21 minutes from Alex Beirne.

The second half was no better for the visitors with both sides scoring just a point each by the 55 minute, Laois added just one more while Kildare failed to raise another flag and ended the game with 14 after Shane O'Sullivan was red carded on 54 minutes after a linesman called the attention of the referee.

Final score: Laois 1-7 Kildare 0-4.

Scorers: Laois, Sean O'Flynn 1-0, Mark Barry 0-4 (2 frees), Ronan Coffey 0-1, Colin Slevin 0-1, Matthew Byron 0-1 (free).

Kildare, Alex Beirne 0-2, Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Shane O'Sullilvan 0-1 (free).



LAOIS: Matthew Byron; Michael Dowling, Alex Mohan, Neil Keane; Sean O'Flynn, Gary Saunders, Jack Lacey; PJ Daly, Barry Howlin; Ronan Coffey, Jack Owens, Damon Larkin; Mark Barry, Daragh Galvin, Colin Slevin. Subs: Dean Brophy for Barry Howlin (38 minutes); Sean O'Neill for PJ Daly (44 minutes); Ross Bolger for Daragh Galvin (54 minutes).



KILDARE: Cian Burke (Athy) (Athy); Jack Hamill (Raheens), John Lawler (Eadestown), Sean Moore (Athy); DJ Earley cpt (Monasterevan), Paddy McDermott (Naas), Jack Collins (Two Mile House); Mark Grehan (Clogherinkoe), Tony O'Connell (Two Mile House); Jack Sargen (Eadestown), Shane O'Sullivlan (Clane), Adam Steed (St Laurence's); Alex Beirne (Naas), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Cathal McCabe (Maynooth). Subs: Karl Hartley (Sarsfields) for Cathal McCabe (half time); Darren McDermott (Leixlip) for Jack Sargent (38 minutes); Findlay Nairn (Kilcock) for Adam steed (37 minutes); Luke Griffin (Naas) for Darragh Kirwan (44 minutes); Mark Cully (Carbury) for Mark Grehan (52 minutes).



REFEREE: Fergal Kelly.