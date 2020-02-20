Kildare rugby: Naas make it three-on-the-trot in AIL

Naas had a hugely important 25-15 win away at St Mary’s College on Friday night that lifted them out of the Division 1B relegation playoff spot and they leap frogged over their vanquished opponents into eighth place. A try dotted down by winger Matt Stapleton just before half-time that full back Peter Osborne converted to add to his earlier penalty goal helped the visitors overcome an early 10-point deficit to go into the break level at 10-10.

Two tries in a 6-minute spell swung affairs the way of Naas.

The win was Naas’ third in a row since the start of the year and on Saturday they are on the road again, to Limerick to play Shannon in Thomond Park.

After their 28-game winning streak ended a fortnight ago normal service was resumed by MU Barnhall on Saturday as they beat UL Bohemian 25-12 in the University of Limerick and in the process stretched their lead at the top of Division 2A to nine points.

The Leixlip club led 12-0 at half time on the back of tries scored by wing forward Nathan Veltom and out half Adam Chester, the pivot converting his own try.

When the hosts responded with a converted try immediately on the resumption Chester knocked over a pair of penalty goals to keep them at bay before second row Dan Murphy sealed the victory with a late try to which the fly half added the extras.

Newbridge beat North Kildare 29-19 which has given them a lifeline of escaping the Division 2A relegation playoff as they now trail 'North' by three ahead of the final series of games on Sunday fortnight.

Winger Stephen Cooke with two, scrum half Mark Delaney, centre Billy Delaney and winger Eimhin Conroy scored the tries for the victors in a game that was tied 12-12 at the interval.

Athy are now a point clear at the top of Division 2B following their big, 47-3 win, at Garda in which centre Cathal Fennessy (2), No 8 Jason O’Toole, out half David O’Toole, scrum half Alex Crossley, winger Tom Glynn and replacement hooker Shane Horgan scored tries. Athy now host second placed Arklow in a winner-take-all title clash in two weeks.

Cill Dara are condemned to the Division 1B relegation playoff following their 28-0 loss in Co Carlow, already relegated Edenderry were beaten 33-6 at Portlaoise while Clane were beaten 15-8 by Roscrea.