Kildare GAA: AHL game moved to Hawkfield on Sunday

Sunday's Round 4 clash of the Allianz Hurling League (Division 2B) between Kildare and Roscommon has been moved out to Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield.

Due to weather worries and pitch considerations, the decision, not unexpected, will see Kildare, seeking their third win on the trot in the hurling league, take on their Roscommon counterparts, throw-in is at 12 noon.

The Allianz Football League between the same two counties will go ahead as scheduled at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, the time remaining as originally fixed, 2.30.