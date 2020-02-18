Kildare GAA: Under 20s to take on Laois on Friday night

After Laois defeated Westmeath, after extra time and a penalty shoot-out, last night (Monday) in the Eirgrid Leinster U20 football quarter final; Leinster Council have confirmed that the semi finals of the competition will go ahead as originally planned.

On Friday (February 21) Kildare will take on Laois in MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise with a 7.30 throw-in, while the following day, Saturday February 22, the second semi final is down for decision between Dublin and Meath, in Parnell Park with a 2 pm throw-in.