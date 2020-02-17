Kildare Ladies tops against Wicklow

Two first half Neasa Dooley goals helped Kildare on the road to victory over Wicklow in Round 3 of the Lidl NFL (Division 3) played at Hawkfield on Sunday and with Roisin Byrne marking her first game for Kildare in 18 months with three points after coming on as a first half substitute and with Erica Burke also made her return to the Kildare line up it was an excellent day all round for the Lilywhites.

Neasa Dooley got the first of her two goals finishing off a fine move in receiving a pin point cross from Erica Burke to round the keeper and tap home.

Kildare tagged on three more points before Dooley pounced on a mistake by Wicklow keeper Megan Dunne and punished their opposition for the mistake to see the green flag raised for a second time in the afternoon.

Both sides traded points again through Jackie Kinch and Lara Curran before the games third goal arrived, Wicklow's Amy Murphy netting for the visitors.

Kildare responded well with Roisin Byrne, making a welcome returnt from injury after a lengthy spell away, to tag on two points to see her side lead at the break 2-7 to 1-2.

Louise Scully and Niamh Cullen traded points before a brilliant fingertip save by Wicklow's net minder Megan Dunne, denyed Roisin Byrne a goal as she tipped the Sarsfields' star shot over the bar from point blank range.

Lara Curran tagged on another Kildare point to see the home side lead now 2-10 to 1-3.

Wicklow upped the tempo and Laura Hogan was on hand to punish Kildare converting three unanswered frees. However Kildare had the final say in the contest with Dooley tagging on the last point to see her side secure the points and run out winners on a full time score of Kildare 2-11 Wicklow 1-7.

Next up for Kildare is a home game v Laois next Sunday where they go in search of a fourth victory on the trot as their aim of promotion remains firmly on track.



KILDARE: Mary Hulgrane; Claire Sullivan, Lara Gilbert, Louise Scully 0-1; Rachel Cribbin, Dervla McGinn, Claire Nugent; Aoife Rattigan 00-1, Grace Clifford; Erica Burke, Lara Curran 0-2, Joanne Deay 0-1; Neasa Dooley 2-3, Grainne Kenneally, Niamh Sinnott. Subs: Roisin Byrne 0-3 for Joanne Deay; Siobhan O'Sullivan for Rachel Cribbin; Orlaith Sullivan for Niamh Sinnott; Grace White for Aoife Rattigan; Aislinn Dooley for Neasa Dooley; Megan O'Connor for Louise Scully.



WICKLOW: Megan Dunne; Emily Mulhall, Alanna Conroy Dunne, Shannagh Goetelen; Lorna Fusciadi, Jessica Nolan Byrne, Lucy Dunne; Aimee Maher, Aoife Gorman; Amy Murphy 1-0, Laura Hogan 0-4 (3fs), Sarah Miley; Clodagh Fox, Meadhbh Deeney 0-1, Jackie Kinch 0-1. Subs: Niamh Cullen 0-1 for Amy Murphy.