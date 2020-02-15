Kildare GAA: changes to weekend fixtures

The following are some changes to the weekend fixtures, along with the games that go ahead as planned.

SATURDAY February 15

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group A

Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Naas 12:00, Ref: Fintan Barrett note date and time change

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A

Venue: Castlemitchell GFC, Castlemitchell V Robertstown 14:00, Ref: Niall Colgan note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group B

Venue: Athy, Athy V Caragh 14:00, Ref: Barry Moore note date and time change

Venue: Rathcoffey, Rathcoffey V Cappagh 15:00, Ref: Liam Herbert note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C

Venue: Kill, Kill V Grangenolvin 14:00, Ref: Anthony Herbert note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B

Venue: Kilcullen, Kilcullen V Sallins 17:00, Ref: Declan Peppard note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C

Venue: Leixlip, Kilcock V Leixlip 17:30, Ref: Colin Kearney note date, time and venue change


SUNDAY February 16

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group B

Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers GAA Club Kildare Town V Moorefield 14:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott

Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Maynooth 14:00, Ref: Raymond Kelly

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group C

Venue: Carbury, Carbury V Athy 12:00, Ref: P.j. Cummins note time change

Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence's GAA V Clane 14:00, Ref: Owen Murphy

 

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group D

Venue: Sarsfields GAA Club, Sarsfields V Monasterevan 14:00, Ref: Paraic McGivern

Venue: Castledermot, Eadestown V Castledermot 14:00, Ref: Eamonn Kelly note venue change

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A

Venue: Rheban, Rheban V Ardclough 14:00, Ref: David Coady

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C

Venue: Athgarvan GAA Pitch, Athgarvan V Ballykelly 14:00, Ref: Paul Donnelly

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group A

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Ellistown V Straffan 14:00, Ref: Henry Barrett

Venue: Suncroft GFC, Milltown V Suncroft GFC 14:00, Ref: Jack O Connell note venue change

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B

Venue: Clogherinkoe, Clogherinkoe V Ballymore Eustace 14:00, Ref: P.j. Cummins

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C

Venue: Nurney, Nurney V Two Mile House 14:00, Ref: Stephen Foley

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group D

Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V St Kevin’s 14:00, Ref: Thomas Smyth 