Kildare name side for U20 clash against Offaly

The Kildare team to take on Offaly in Saturday's Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship quarter final has been named. The game throws-in at 2 pm at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

KILDARE U20 v Offaly: Cian Burke Clane; Jack Hamill Raheens, John Lawler Eadestown, Sean Moore Athy; DJ Earley cpt Monasterevan, Cian Powell Celbridge, Jack Collins Two Mile House; Darren McDermott Leixlip, Tony O’Connor Two Mile House; Adam Steed St. Laurence's, Darragh Kirwan Naas, Adam Conneely Two Mile House; Luke Griffin Naas, Shane O’Sullivan Clane, Aaron Browne, Celbridge.

Remaining panel: Matt Anderson Athy, Jack Sargent Eadestown, Mark Cully Carbury, Paddy McDermott Naas, Mark Grehan Clogherinkoe, Sam McCormack Clane, Alex Beirne Naas, Findlay Nairn, Kilcock, Cathal McCabe, Maynooth.