Kildare name side for U20 clash against Offaly
Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship quarter final
DJ Earley, Kildare U20 captain
The Kildare team to take on Offaly in Saturday's Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship quarter final has been named. The game throws-in at 2 pm at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.
KILDARE U20 v Offaly: Cian Burke Clane; Jack Hamill Raheens, John Lawler Eadestown, Sean Moore Athy; DJ Earley cpt Monasterevan, Cian Powell Celbridge, Jack Collins Two Mile House; Darren McDermott Leixlip, Tony O’Connor Two Mile House; Adam Steed St. Laurence's, Darragh Kirwan Naas, Adam Conneely Two Mile House; Luke Griffin Naas, Shane O’Sullivan Clane, Aaron Browne, Celbridge.
Remaining panel: Matt Anderson Athy, Jack Sargent Eadestown, Mark Cully Carbury, Paddy McDermott Naas, Mark Grehan Clogherinkoe, Sam McCormack Clane, Alex Beirne Naas, Findlay Nairn, Kilcock, Cathal McCabe, Maynooth.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on