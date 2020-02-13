RACING: third time lucky as Punchestown is re-scheduled for Tuesday next, February 18

Punchestown’s scheduled card for Sunday last was cancelled and rescheduled then for Tuesday 11 but alas, after two inspections Tuesday morning, the fixture was again cancelled.

The meeting, which includes the Grade B Boylesports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, next, February 18 at Punchestown.

Fresh entries will close by 12 noon today, Thursday, February 13.

Declarations to run must be made by 10am on Monday, February 17.

Fairyhouse has been rescheduled for Monday, February 24; fresh entries will close at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 19.

Declarations to run must be submitted by 10am on Sunday, February 23 next.