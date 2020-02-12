Kildare Rugby: Naas return to AIL action on Friday

After a two-week break there is full programme of Energia League (AIL) action this weekend with Naas away to St Mary’s College on Friday night in a vital clash where a win for the visitors would lift them out of the Division 1B relegation playoff zone.

The following day MU Barnhall will attempt to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the season in Division 2A last time out when they travel to Limerick to take on UL Bohemian.

Other fixtures: Friday February 14: Metro League Division 4: MU Barnhall v Naas , at Maynooth University (North Campus), 8:00pm.

Saturday February 15: Leinster League Division 1A: MU Barnhall v Seapoint , at Parsonstown, 3:00pm; Metro League - Division 9: Malahide v Newbridge, at Estuary Rd, 3:00pm; Metro League – Division 10: Clontarf v MU Barnhall at Castle Avenue, 3:00pm.

Sunday February 16: Leinster League Division 2A: Newbridge v North Kildare at Rosetown, 3pm; Portlaoise v Edenderry at Togher, 3pm; Leinster League Division 2B: Athy v Arklow at The Showgrounds, 3pm; Leinster League Division 3: Roscrea v Clane, at Streamstown, 3pm; Seconds League (J2) Division 1B: Tullow v Cill Dara at Black Gates, 3:00pm; Seconds League (J2) - Division 2A: Newbridge v North Kildare at Rosetown, 1:30pm; Portlaoise v Edenderry at Togher, 1:30pm; Metro League Division 2: MU Barnhall v St Marys College RFC, at Parsonstown, 3pm; Old Belvedere v Naas at Ollie Campbell Park, 3:00pm ; JP Fanagan (U20) Premier 1: Clontarf v MU Barnhall at Castle Avenue, 3:00pm; JP Fanagan (U20) Premier 3: Naas v Tullamore, at Forenaughts, 3pm; UCD v Cill Dara at Belfield, 3:00pm.