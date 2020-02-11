In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Comprehensive report, analysis, after-match reaction, as Kieran McGeeney's Armagh, prove too strong for Jack O'Connor's Lilies.

Never as glad to see a Shinner up a pole as we made our way home from The Athletic Grounds (Tommy Callaghan);

A look ahead to his week's AHL game when Kildare travel to Derry for a vital game, while Kildare U20s tackle Offaly in the quarter final of the Leinster U20 football championship;

Naas CBS book a quarter final place in the PP Senior 'A' Schools;

Shane O'Sullivan shines as Maynooth Freshers defeat Limerick U;

From the first Co Board gathering since Convention, we report on the many changes and name the various committees, many of whom have seen big changes.

Picture Special: Naas GAA Ladies annual Table Quiz fund raiser;

Racing: Ross Coakley opens his 2020 winning account on the double;

Golf: results, notices along with Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip;

Rugby: Dermot O'Mahoney's weekly Oval Office rugby musings; Athy hold oout against Tallaght in the Women's League Division 4 clash;

Dogs: weekly coverage from Newbridge Stadium along with extensive coverage of Irish Open Cup, Newbridge Open Cup and the Paul Corrigan Cup .

