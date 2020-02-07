Kildare name side for Armagh clash
Big task in Athletic Grounds against Geezer's Armagh
David Hyland, named in the subs list after missing Clare game through injury
The Kildare team to take on Armagh in Saturday's Allianz Football League, Division 2, Round 3, has been named and reads as follows:
Interesting to see if they line-out as named.
KILDARE v Armagh: Mark Donnellan; Con Kavanagh, Mick O'Grady, Peter Kelly; Kevin Flynn, Shea Ryan, Johnny Byrne; Kevin Feely, Liam Power; Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
