Kildare name side for Armagh clash

The Kildare team to take on Armagh in Saturday's Allianz Football League, Division 2, Round 3, has been named and reads as follows:

Interesting to see if they line-out as named.

KILDARE v Armagh: Mark Donnellan; Con Kavanagh, Mick O'Grady, Peter Kelly; Kevin Flynn, Shea Ryan, Johnny Byrne; Kevin Feely, Liam Power; Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.