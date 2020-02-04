Kildare GAA: U20 panel for upcoming championship named

Kildare U20s await the winners of this weekend's clash between Louth and Offaly to see who they will face in this quarter final of this season' Leinster U20 Football Championship.

Gay Campbell's side, who lost to Cork in the final of the Kerins Cup a few weeks ago, has now been reduced, that will see them work off a panel of 35.

The full panel reads:

Aaron Browne Celbridge; Adam Conneely Two Mile House; Adam Steed St. Laurence's; Alex Beirne Naas; Billy Maher Allenwood; Cathal McCabe Maynooth; Cian Burke Clane; Cian Powell Celbridge; Colm Joyce Naas; Conor Lynch Maynooth; DJ Earley Monasterevan; Dan Coughlan Kilcullen; Darragh Kirwan Naas; Darren McDermott Leixlip; Eoghan Mulhall Kilcock; Findlay Nairn Kilcock; Jack Collins Two Mile House; Jack Doyle Suncroft; Jack Hamill Raheens; Jack Sargent Eadestown; James Behan Clane; John Lawler Eadestown; Karl Hartley Sarsfields; Kyle Costello Leixlip; Luke Griffin Naas; Luke Kelly Sallins; Mark Cully Carbury; Mark Grehan Clogherinkoe; Matt Anderson Athy; Paddy McDermott Naas; Paudi Behan Kilcullen; Sam McCormack Clane; Sean Moore Athy; Shane O’Sullivan Clane; Tony O’Connor Two Mile House.