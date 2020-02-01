Kildare hurlers take on Warwickshire
Round 2 of the AHL Division 2B throws-in at 2 pm in Birmingham this afternoon
Kildare take on Warwickshire in Birmingham this afternoon (2 pm) as they bid to make it back-to-back wins, having defeated London last Sunday.
Kildare team named as follows: Paddy McKenna; Cian Forde, Simon Leacy, Rian Boran; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Ross Kelly, Sean Christanseen; Paul Divilly, Mark Delaney; Cathal Dowling, Brian Byrne cpt., James Burke; Tadhg Forde, Jack Sheridan, Shane Ryan.
