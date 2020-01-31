Kildare Ladies team to play Sligo named
St Conleth's Park the venue for Round 2 of the Lidl NFL Divisin 3 clash
Neasa Dooley, on Kildare Ladies side to play Sligo on Sunday
The Kildare Ladies team to take on Sligo in Round 2 of the Lidl NFL, Division 3, has been named by manager Daniel Moynihan and his selectors and reads as follows:
KILDARE LADIES v Sligo: Mary Hulgraine;Claire Sullivan, Lara Gilbert, Shauna Kendrick; Rachel Cribbin, Dervla McGinn, Claire Nugent; Siobhan O'Sullivan, Grace Clifford; Erica Burke, Lara Curran, Joanne Deay; Neasa Dooley, Grainne Kenneally, Niamh Sinnott,
