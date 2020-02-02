Indiscipline Kildare pay the penalty

Kildare lost out to Clare by a single point in Cusack Park this afternoon. Played in dreadful conditions The Lilies suffered a clatter of yellow cards, a black card and a red in a display best forgotten.

Clare fought tooth and nail as Kildare struggled at times going forward, unable to break down a strong home defence. However it was the performance of the match official that will be a big talking point as The Lilies suffered time and time again from the word go.

The Lilies led mid-way through the opening half but Clare finished strong to go in level at the break.

On the resumption the visitors opened a two point lead but Clare fought back to level before taking the lead, stretching it it two and while Kildare hit back to leave just one between them but that was as good as it got for The Lilies as Clare held out fto take the two points on offer.

Final score: Clare 0-11 Kildare 0-10.

Scorers: Kildare, Kevin Flynn 0-4 (3 frees), Neil Flynn 0-2 (2 frees), Paddy Brophy 0-2, Jack Robinson 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-1.



Clare, Eoin Cleary 0-3 (1 free), Keelan Sexton 0-4, Gearoid O'Brien 0-3 (1 free), , David Trbridy 0-1 (free).



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O'Grady cpt., Eoin Doyle; Con Kavanagh, Johnny Byrne, Shea Ryan; Kevin Feely, Liam Power; Paddy Brophy, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Jack Robinson, Daniel Flynn, Neil Flynn. Subs: Kevin Flynn for Peter Kelly (22 minutes); Keith Cribbin for Neil Flynn (half time); Jmmy Hyland for Jack Robinson (45 minutes); Adam Tyrrell for Paul Cribbin (56 minutes); John Treacy for Niall Kelly (61 minutes).



CLARE: Stephen Ryan; Kevin Harnett, Cillian Brennan, Gordon Kelly; Sean Collins, Pearse Lillis, Dean Ryan; Ciaran Russell, Cathal O'Connor; Cian O'Dea, Eoin Cleary cpt., Dermot Coughlan; Gearoid O'Brien, David Tubridy, Keelan Sexton. Subs:Emmet McMahon for Cathal O'Connor (52 minutes); Jack Morrissey for Dermot Coughlan (61 minutes).



REFEREE: Barry Judge, Sligo.