Kildare GAA: Scoil Mhuire, Clane, crash out of PP 'A' by a point

History repeated itself in the worst possible way for Scoil Mhuire of Clane this afternoon in South Roscommon, as their Leinster senior schools campaign came to an end at the hands of Marist College of Athlone.

Twice already this year – on both occasions against South Westmeath opposition – Scoil Mhuire held a healthy lead in games, but failed to secure the victory. This one will hurt far more than those round robin games, as it looked like they had done more than enough to secure the win.

Five minutes into the second half, it looked like the game’s defining moment had just played out in favour of the Clane students. The half time score of 2-6 to 0-7 in their favour hadn’t changed, and Marist were attacking from the right corner. Centre forward Senan Baker took a hand-pass and was in a position to shoot for goal, when referee called play back for a trip by wing back Conor Rushe.

Not alone was the goal chance lost, but that was Rushe’s second yellow card, so now Scoil Mhuire had an extra player and a five-point lead, albeit playing into a slight breeze.

Then there was the second big swing moment.

A Marist scoring chance was fumbled, and a quick breakaway move led to Cormac Vizzard shooting for goal from 25 metres out. His effort skewed off the outside of his boot, crashed into the post and into the waiting arms of Oisín O’Sullivan on the edge of the small square. His reflexes weren’t quite quick enough however as goalkeeper Tommy Stephens got down to block the ball on his boot, and the danger was cleared.



Oisín Tighe kicked their first score of the second half 18 minutes into the period, but by now all the momentum was firmly on the side of the Athlone students, doubly so when Mark Kelly had a black card added to his earlier yellow, so both sides were now at fourteen men. O’Carroll and Senan Baker kicked some key scores to push Marist two up and while Eoghan O’Haire halved that gap with a close range free, Clane never got the chance to get back on terms.

Final score: Marist College 0-15 Scoil Mhuire, Clane 2-8.

Scorers: Marist College: Ben O’Carroll 0-5 (0-3f), Conor Hand 0-4, Senan Baker 0-3 (0-1f), Eoghan McCabe 0-2f, Paul Garvey 0-1.

Scoil Mhuire, Clane: Oisín Tighe 1-1, Eoghan O’Haire 0-4f, Darragh Swords 1-0, Dean O’Shea 0-2 (0-1f), Oisín O’Sullivan 0-1.



MARIST COLLEGE: Tommy Stephens; Cathal Redmond, Tom Kelleher, Brian Nestor; Adam Carton, Seán Claffey, Conor Rushe; Shane Reid, Ciaran Clear; Stephen O’Connor, Senan Baker, Conor Hand; Ben O’Carroll, Eoghan McCabe, Andrew Monaghan.

Subs used: Neil Kenny for Clear (HT), Eamon Martin for McCabe (40), Paul Garvey for Martin (43), McCabe for Hand (47).

SCOIL MHUIRE, CLANE: Cian Burke; Jake Burke, Ryan Burke, Cathal McKennedy; Joe Barrett, Mark Kelly, Seán Connolly; John Lynch, Tommy Gill; Adam Fanning, Dean O’Shea, Darragh Swords; Oisín O’Sullivan, Eoghan O’Haire, Oisín Tighe.

Sub used: Cormac Vizzard for Fanning (41), Daniel Murray for Swords (49).

Referee: Marius Stones (Offaly)