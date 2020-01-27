Kildare GAA: Ladies off to flying start

Kildare made the long journey to Kinawley GAA club on Sunday for the opening round of their 2020 Lidl NFL (Division 3) campaign, taking the points on offer against the home side Fermanagh.

Kildare opened the scoring with a point but this was soon cancelled out by a Smyth free.

The game's opening goal followed after great work from Gráinne Kenneally, slipped the ball to Nessa Dooley and she turned on a sixpence to slot home giving no chance to net minder Shauna Murphy.

The visitors second game saw Kenneally again involved, this time a pin-point pass across the field to the unmarked Lara Curran and with one-on-one with the Fermanagh keeper she struck low to great cheers from the travelling supporters.

Kildare led at the break 2-7 to 0-6.

Fermanagh hit back on the resumption with three points but The Lilies responded with points from Curran and Dooley.

The visitors were reduced to 14 but straight from the resulting kickout from keeper Hulgrane tfound Lara Curran and cool as you like she slotted to the net for her second and Kildare's third goal.

Kildare finished strong with Neasa Dooley getting the last point and score of the game to see them win out on a final score line of Kildare 3-11 Fermanagh 0-12.

A good performance from Kildare from start to finish and with five girls making there senior league debut in Grace White, Joanne Deay, Claire Nugent, Megan O'Connor and Gráinne Kenneally all playing very well leaves the thought that the injured players that didn't see action will have their work cut out to get back into the starting team.



KILDARE: Mary Hulgrane, Claire Sullivan, Lara Gilbert, Shauna Kendrick, Rachel Cribbin, Dervla McGinn, Claire Nugent, Siobhan O'Sullivan, Grace Clifford cpt, Aoife Rattigan 0-1, Lara Curran 2- 6 (4 frees) Joanne Deay, Neasa Dooley 1-2, Grainne Kenneally 0-1, Niamh Sinnott 0-1. Subs: Orlaith Sullivan for Joanne Deay; Louise Scully for Claire Nugent; Grace White for Niamh Sinnott; Megan O'Connor for Rachel Cribbin.

FERMANAGH: Shauna Murphy, Aine McGovern, Erin Murphy, Ciara Clarke, Molly cGloin, Courtney Murphy cpt, Aisling Maguire, Roisin O'Reilly Aoife Flanagan, Molly Flynn, Breda Bannon 0-2, Sarah Britton,, Roisin Mcdonald, Eimear Smyth 0-9 (5 freess) Aisling O Brien 0- 1. Subs: Eimear Keenan for Ciara Clarke; Laura Grew for Roisin Mcdonald; Shannon Cassidy for Sarah Brotton; Sarah M Causland for Molly Flynn.

REFEREE: Gus Chapman, Sligo.