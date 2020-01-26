Kildare secondary school lift Leinster title!
Cross and Passion College 3 12 Loretto Balbriggan, 1 15.
CPC Kilcullen U16 girls side who defeated Loretto Balbriggan in the Leinster final last Friday (PIC Kilcullen GAA on Facebook)
Congratulations to CPC U16 girls side who were crowned Leinster champions last week, after defeating Loretto Balbriggan, 3 12 to 1 15.
Kildare LGFA congratulated the team and their coaches, Miss Murphy and Miss Malone.
After a very tight game, captain Hannah Crowley lifted the cup to huge cheers, while Sophie Ngai was awarded player of the match with a personal tally of 1-5.
CPC U16 Kilcullen girls now compete in the All Ireland semi final (date and venue to be confirmed).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on