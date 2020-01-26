Kildare secondary school lift Leinster title!

Congratulations to CPC U16 girls side who were crowned Leinster champions last week, after defeating Loretto Balbriggan, 3 12 to 1 15.

Kildare LGFA congratulated the team and their coaches, Miss Murphy and Miss Malone.

After a very tight game, captain Hannah Crowley lifted the cup to huge cheers, while Sophie Ngai was awarded player of the match with a personal tally of 1-5.

CPC U16 Kilcullen girls now compete in the All Ireland semi final (date and venue to be confirmed).