AHL: Lilies too strong for London
David Herity's boys in full control in Division 2B
Kildare corner back Simon Lacey drives past the challenge of London Sean Lordan during the Allianz National Hurling League division 2B round 1 game played at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge
Kildare hurlers had a dozen points to spare over London in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League (Division 2B) at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, on Sunday in a game that threw-in at 12.30.
From the throw-in The Lilies were in command and when Jack Sheridan found the London net on five minutes it quickly became clear that David Herity's lads would control this one.
A second goal from top marksman Brian Byrne saw the home side lead2-13 to 0-9 at the break.
London did improve somewhat on the resumption but never threatened to cause an upset with Kildare running our comfortable winners on a final score line of Kildare 2-26 London 0-20, Brian Byrne being Kildare's top scorer with 1-16.Scorers: Kildare, Brian Byrne 1-16 (15 frees), Jack Sheridan 1-3, Tadhg Forde 0-1, James Burke 0-1, Cathal Dowling 0-1, Sean Christanseen 0-1, Ross Kelly 0-1, Paul Divilly 0-1, Mark Delaney 0-1.
London, Aaron Sheehan 0-12 (9 frees), Kieran Morrisey 0-2, Jack Goulding 0-1 (s/line), Dean Corrigan 0-1, Brian Hickey 0-1, Stephan Lohan 0-1, Oisin Royston 0-1, Colin Nelson 0-1.
KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Simon Leacy, Aran Kelly; Cian Forde, Niall Ó Muineacháin, Ross Kelly, Rian Boran; Paul Divilly, Cathal Dowling; Mark Delaney, Brian Byrne, James Burke; Tadhg Forde, Jack Sheridan, Shane Ryan. Subs: Sean Christanseen for Aran Kelly (18 minutes); Conor Kielty for Tadhg Forde (30 minutes); Conor Dowling for Cathal Dowling (56 minutes); Cathal Melville for Mark Delaney (63 minutes).
LONDON: Padraig Buckley; Cillian McSweeney, Kevin Reid, Padraig Muldoon; Brian Hickey, Damon McMullan cpt., Leslie Coughlan; Nial Eames, Luke Sylman; Jack Goulding, Dean Corrigan, Kieran Morrissey; Aaron Sheehan, ,Stephen Lohan, Sean Lordan. Subs: Jonathan McCarthy for Brian Hickey (44 minutes); Shane Lawless for Sean Lordan (47 minutes); Oisin Royston for Nial Eames (52 minutes); Colin Nelson for Dean Corrigan (59 minutes); Gerald Hennelly for Leslie Coughlan (bs 65-67); Gereald Hennelly for Stephen Lohan (70 minutes).
REFEREE: Shane Hynes, Galway.
