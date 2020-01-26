AHL: Lilies too strong for London

Kildare hurlers had a dozen points to spare over London in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League (Division 2B) at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, on Sunday in a game that threw-in at 12.30.

From the throw-in The Lilies were in command and when Jack Sheridan found the London net on five minutes it quickly became clear that David Herity's lads would control this one.

A second goal from top marksman Brian Byrne saw the home side lead2-13 to 0-9 at the break.

London did improve somewhat on the resumption but never threatened to cause an upset with Kildare running our comfortable winners on a final score line of Kildare 2-26 London 0-20, Brian Byrne being Kildare's top scorer with 1-16.Scorers: Kildare, Brian Byrne 1-16 (15 frees), Jack Sheridan 1-3, Tadhg Forde 0-1, James Burke 0-1, Cathal Dowling 0-1, Sean Christanseen 0-1, Ross Kelly 0-1, Paul Divilly 0-1, Mark Delaney 0-1.

London, Aaron Sheehan 0-12 (9 frees), Kieran Morrisey 0-2, Jack Goulding 0-1 (s/line), Dean Corrigan 0-1, Brian Hickey 0-1, Stephan Lohan 0-1, Oisin Royston 0-1, Colin Nelson 0-1.



KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Simon Leacy, Aran Kelly; Cian Forde, Niall Ó Muineacháin, Ross Kelly, Rian Boran; Paul Divilly, Cathal Dowling; Mark Delaney, Brian Byrne, James Burke; Tadhg Forde, Jack Sheridan, Shane Ryan. Subs: Sean Christanseen for Aran Kelly (18 minutes); Conor Kielty for Tadhg Forde (30 minutes); Conor Dowling for Cathal Dowling (56 minutes); Cathal Melville for Mark Delaney (63 minutes).



LONDON: Padraig Buckley; Cillian McSweeney, Kevin Reid, Padraig Muldoon; Brian Hickey, Damon McMullan cpt., Leslie Coughlan; Nial Eames, Luke Sylman; Jack Goulding, Dean Corrigan, Kieran Morrissey; Aaron Sheehan, ,Stephen Lohan, Sean Lordan. Subs: Jonathan McCarthy for Brian Hickey (44 minutes); Shane Lawless for Sean Lordan (47 minutes); Oisin Royston for Nial Eames (52 minutes); Colin Nelson for Dean Corrigan (59 minutes); Gerald Hennelly for Leslie Coughlan (bs 65-67); Gereald Hennelly for Stephen Lohan (70 minutes).



REFEREE: Shane Hynes, Galway.