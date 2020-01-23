Kildare Ladies name team for opening League clash
Fermanagh the opposition
Grace Clifford, Kildare Ladies Captain
Kildare Ladies manager, Daniel Moynihan and his backroom team have named their side for their opening Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 clash with Fermanagh, for Sunday. The game throws-in at 2pm in Kinawley GAA Club.
KILDARE Ladies v Fermanagh: Mary Hulgraine; Claire Sullivan, Lara Gilbert, Shauna Kendrick; Rachel Cribbin, Dervla McGinn, Claire Nugent; Siobhan O'Sullivan, Grace Clifford cpt; Erica Burke, Lara Curran, Joanne Deay; Neasa Dooley, Grainne Kenneally, Niamh Sinnott.
Subs: Irene Keavey, Megan O'Connor, Louise Scully, Paula Doran, Aislinn Dooley, Grace White, Caoimhe Fagan Hynes, Aoife Rattigan, Leah Hayes, Aoife Stapleton, Orlaith Sullivan, Sarah Munnelly, Ellen Dowling, Rachael Corrigan, Roisin Byrne, Lauren Murtagh, Cliodhna Malone, Amy Heffernan.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on