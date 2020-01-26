AFL: Kildare dig deep to dismantle Fermanagh

Jack O'Connor's reign as Kildare manager opened with an excellent home win at the hands of Fermanagh at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

In a game with no shortage of twists and turns it was the two goals from David Hyland and Daniel Flynn that ultimtely was the difference between the sides.

Kildare led at the break 1-5 to 0-7 but lost team captain David Hyland through injury after just 21 minutes, the Athy man having found the Fermanagh net after just eight minutes.

Kildare improved considerably in the second half and opened a three point lead before Fermanagh came back to level before taking the lead.

However a great goal from Daniel Flynn sent Kildare on their way and with Neil Flynn in top from from placed balls went on to win on a final score line of Kildare 2-12 to 0-14.

Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-7 (6 frees), Daniel Flynn 1-2 (mark), David Hyland 1-0, Con Kavanagh 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1, Eoin Doyle 0-1.



Fermanagh, Conall Jones 0-8 (6 frees, 45), Ryan Jones 0-3, Daragh McGurn 0-2, Ultan Kelm 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O’Grady, Liam Healy; Johnny Byrne,

Con Kavanagh, Shea Ryan; David Hyland, cpt; Tommy Moolick; Neil Flynn, Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; Jack Robinson, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly. Subs: Kevin Flynn for David Hyland (21 minutes); Eoin Doyle for Johnny Byrne (half time); Keith Cribbin for Niall Kelly (half time); Jimmy Hyland for Jack Robinson (54 minutes); Kevin Feely for Tommy Moolick (56 minutes);



FERMANAGH: James McGrath; Jonny Cassidy, Che Cullen, Kevin McDonnell; Declan McCusker, Richard O'Callaghan, Shane McGullion; Eoin Donnelly cpt., Ryan Jones; Aidan Breen, Ultan Kelm, Ciaran Corrigan; Stephen McGullion, Conall Declan McCusker (65 minutes); Lorcan McSatavick for Richard O'Callaghan (72 minutes);



REFEREE: Fergal Kelly, Longford.