Lilies name team for opening AFL fixture
Fermanagh visitors to Newbridge on Sunday
Kildare football captain David Hyland
Jack O'Connor and his management team have named their side to take on Fermanagh in AFL Division 2 opener on Sunday at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, throw-in 2.30, just four players who lined out against Fermanagh in the corresponding fixture last season, won by Fermanagh 0-8 to 0-6, will start for The Lilies on Sunday.
Captain David Hyland is named at midfield; Paul Cribbin is at no. 11; Daniel Flynn at 14 while Liam Healy, Con Kavanagh, Shea Ryan and Jack Robinson will make their League debuts.
KILDARE v Fermanagh: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O'Grady, Liam Healy; Johnny Byrne, Con Kavanagh, Shea Ryan; David Hyland cpt, Tommy Moolick; Neil Flynn, Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; Jack Robinson, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly.
