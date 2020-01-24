Kildare hurlers side to take on London named
First up in double header on Sunday
Kildare hurling captain Brian Byrne
The Kildare hurling team to play London in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League, this Sunday at St Conleth's Park, throw-in 12.30, has been named and is as follows:
KILDARE v London: Paddy McKenna; Simon Leacy, John Doran, Cian Forde; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Ross Kelly, Rian Boran; Paul Divilly, Cathal Dowling; Mark Delaney, Brian Byrne, James Burke; Tadhg Forde, Jack Sheridan, Shane Ryan.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on