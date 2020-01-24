Kildare hurlers side to take on London named

First up in double header on Sunday

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Hurlers

Kildare hurling captain Brian Byrne

The Kildare hurling team to play London in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League, this Sunday at St Conleth's Park, throw-in 12.30, has been named and is as follows: 

KILDARE v London: Paddy McKenna; Simon Leacy, John Doran, Cian Forde; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Ross Kelly, Rian Boran; Paul Divilly, Cathal Dowling; Mark Delaney, Brian Byrne, James Burke; Tadhg Forde, Jack Sheridan, Shane Ryan.