Kildare U20s take on Cork in John Kerins u20 final
John Locke's Park, Callan, venue, on Saturday for U20 decider
The Kildare team to take on Cork in the final of the John Kerins U20 Cup final at John Locke's GAA Headquarters, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday (throw-in 1pm) is as follows:
KILDARE u20s v Cork: Kyle Costello; Jack Hamill, John Lawler, Sean Moore; DJ Earley cpt, Jack Collins, Adam Conneely; Darren McDermott, Tony O'Connor; Alex Beirne, Darragh Kirwan, Findla Nairn; Luke Griffin, Shane O'Sullivan, Paudi Behan.
