Kildare GAA: Lilies team to take on The Royals in U20 today

The Kildare team to play Meath, today Saturday January 18, at Dunganny, throw-in 2 pm, has been named and reads as follows:

KILDARE U20 v Meath: Kyle Costello (Leixlip); Jack Hamill (Raheens), Cian Powell (Celbridge), John Lawler (Eadestown); DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Jack Collins (Two Mile House), Mark Cully (Carbury); Darren McDermott (Leixlip), Tony O'Connor (Two Mile House); Sam McCormack (Clane), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Colm Joyce (Naas); Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Shane O'Sullivan (Clane), Luke Griffin (Naas).

A must win for Kildare in they are to progress to the final while a draw will see Meath advance.