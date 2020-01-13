Kildare GAA: early season football fixtures announced

Aldridge, Dowling and Keogh Cup groups and fixtures

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare GAA: early season football fixtures announced

 The groups and start-up times for the pre-season Cup competitions have been announced and are as follows:

Aldridge Cup, start up date Saturday February 15, 2020
Group A: Johnstownbridge; Bye; Naas; Raheens;

Group B: Celbridge, Round Towers, Moorefield, Maynooth;

Group C: Carbury, Clane, Athy, St. Laurence's;

Group D: Monasterevan, Eadestown, Castledermot, Sarsfields 

Keogh Cup: start up date Saturday February 8, 2020
Group A: Straffan, Milltown, Suncroft, Ellistown;

Group B: Ballymore Eustace, Clogherinkoe, Kilcullen, Sallins;

Group C: Two Mile House, Kilcock, Leixlip, Nurney;

Group D: Rathangan, Allenwood, St. Kevin's, Ballyteague .


Dowling Cup: start up date Saturday February 8, 2020
Group A: Castlemitchell, Rheban, Robertstown, Ardclough;

Group B: Athy 2, Cappagh, Caragh, Rathcoffey;

Group C: Athgarvan, Ballykelly, Grange, Kill


Please note that the Keogh and Dowling Cup will commence on 8th February  whilst the Aldridge  Cup will start a week later on the 15th February.