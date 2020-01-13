Kildare GAA: early season football fixtures announced
Aldridge, Dowling and Keogh Cup groups and fixtures
The groups and start-up times for the pre-season Cup competitions have been announced and are as follows:
Aldridge Cup, start up date Saturday February 15, 2020
Group A: Johnstownbridge; Bye; Naas; Raheens;
Group B: Celbridge, Round Towers, Moorefield, Maynooth;
Group C: Carbury, Clane, Athy, St. Laurence's;
Group D: Monasterevan, Eadestown, Castledermot, Sarsfields
Keogh Cup: start up date Saturday February 8, 2020
Group A: Straffan, Milltown, Suncroft, Ellistown;
Group B: Ballymore Eustace, Clogherinkoe, Kilcullen, Sallins;
Group C: Two Mile House, Kilcock, Leixlip, Nurney;
Group D: Rathangan, Allenwood, St. Kevin's, Ballyteague .
Dowling Cup: start up date Saturday February 8, 2020
Group A: Castlemitchell, Rheban, Robertstown, Ardclough;
Group B: Athy 2, Cappagh, Caragh, Rathcoffey;
Group C: Athgarvan, Ballykelly, Grange, Kill
Please note that the Keogh and Dowling Cup will commence on 8th February whilst the Aldridge Cup will start a week later on the 15th February.
