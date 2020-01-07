Kildare Operation Transformation: Naas RFC hosting annual event

Naas RFC Operation 2020Transformation 10 week programme starts this Wednesday night (January 8) with registration and first weigh in between 7 and 9 pm in the Clubhouse.

The programme is suitable for 18 to 80 year old's and you can set your own individual level of challenge so all is welcome to join this social fun-filled health and fitness programme running daily through the 10 week winter evening programme. So come along enjoy the company and make lots of new friends whilst improving your health and fitness. Also encourage as many friends as possible to join with you as all are welcome to join in the daily fun.

The Programme Director is James Brennan from Rathangan, has a BSc. Sports & Exercise Management.and now lectures instructors in fitness and nutrition. James previously managed Kathryn Thomas's Pure Results Bootcamps and has recently launched The Athletic Hub where he caters for all aspects of fitness and nutrition and all Operation 2020 transformation member will be enrolled as part of the programme and will receive daily recipes and shopping lists and exercise video ideas.

The cost for the 10 week programme is still only €100 payable in advance at registration.

For more information please email otnrfc@gmail.com