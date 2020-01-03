Paul Cribbin makes long awaited return for Kildare

Paul Cribbin makes a return to inter-county action tomorrow, Saturday, having been selected at mid-field against Carlow in the O'Byrne Cup (Round 3) at Carlow IT, throw-in 2 pm.

Jimmy Hyland also gets his first start while Liam Power is back having picked up a nasty facial injury against Longford in the opening round.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Kevin Flynn, Eoghan Bateman, Liam Healy; Johnny Byrne, David Hyland, Con Kavnagh; Tommy Moolick, Paul Cribbin; Chris Byrne, Paddy Brophy, Liam Power; Jack Robinson, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.

Subs: Aaron O'Neill, Aaron Masterson, Neil Flynn, Mick O'Grady, Shea Ryan, Keith Cribbin, Adam Tyrrell, Sam Doran, Paschal Connell, Daragh Ryan, John Treacy.