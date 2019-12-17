North Midlands Rugby Area Cup finals

NORTH MIDLANDS AREA FINALS

Hosie Cup: Lalor Cup and Osborne Cup Finals on 28 December in Cill Dara

The Leinster Rugby North Midlands Area finals will take place at Cill Dara Rugby Club on Saturday December 28. The day opens with the Osborne Cup Final at U18 level at 12.00, followed by the Lalor Cup Final at J2 level kicking off at 12.30 and the main event the Hosie Cup kicking off at 2.00.



The Hosie Cup Final will see Clondalkin, defeated finalists in each of the last four finals, meeting Portlaoise who last won the Cup in 2010. Portlaoise who defeated Naas, the defending champions, in the Semi-final return to the Championship game after an absence of 5 years. Following slow start to the Leinster Division 2A League they have now won 5 in a row and will provide a sever challenge to Clondalkin who are mid-table in the higher Division 1B.



The Lalor Cup Final sees Portarlington, who last won the title in the 2005-05 season face off against 2016-17 winners Naas in who play in Metro Division 4. This will be the first time the clubs meet since the Provincial the Towns Cup a few years back when the games were very close.



The Osborne Cup Final for U18s will be between last season's losing finalists Naas and Cill Dara who won the Cup in game 2017.