Kildare GAA: Sarsfields appoint Billy O'Loughlin as their manager

Laois native, Billy O'Loughlin has been appointed to manager Kildare SFC champions, Sarsfields, replacing Davy Bourke who has taken charge of Wicklow senior county side.

Son of Declan O'Loughlin, who was a selector with Mick O'Dwyer during his stint with Laois, Billy played with Arles-Killeen before going on to play with St Loman's of Westmeath and in fact came on as a sub for Loman's in the Leinster Club final, won by Moorefield, back in 2017.

Managerial days started with DIT back in 2008/2009 and won consecutive freshers titles; then in the backroom of Sigerson DIT teams including when they won their first in 2013.

Last season Billy managed Laois U20s who were beaten by Kildare by two points in the group stages; Laois went on to defeat Wicklow but lose to Meath, failing to advance to the quarter final.

In other managerial appointments in Kildare, Noel Mooney has been appointed manager of Allenwood while Paul Doyle has been appointed manager of Ballyteague