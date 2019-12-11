Kildare GAA Convention: Mick Gorman takes over the Chair

Kildare GAA held its Annual Convention at The Osprey Hotel, Naas, this evening, where delegates gathered and proceedings got under way at 7.30.

With Ger Donnelly's 5-year term coming to an end, he was given a standing ovation after completing his chairman's address, with Mick Gorman (St Laurence's) elected unopposed as chairman, after serving 5-year in the role of vice-chair.

Hon Treasurer, Alan Dunney, reported a surplus of €488,000, up from €360,600 from 2018.

The position of vice-chair saw Colm Farrell defeat Tom Cross.

Dave Cahill, Alan Dunney, Christine Murray and Seamus Ó Midheach were all returned unopposed for the position of Hon. Secretary; Hon Treasurer, PRO and Irish Officer respectively, while Pauline McBride role as Children's Officer also ended after a successful five year term.

The role of Coaching Officer was the second vote on the night, with John McCarty's five year term also coming to an end, running for the role Declan Jacob, Shane Power and Martin Whyte with Shane Power being elected on the night.

The two Leinster Council delegates for 2020, following a vote between Larry Curtin, Mick Mullen (outgoing) and Seamus O Midheach; elected Larry Curtin and Mick Mullen.

Central Council delegate for the coming year, Ger Donnelly, elected unopposed.