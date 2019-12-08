Kildare GAA: Down too strong for Lilies in Kehoe Cup

Kildare hurlers suffered their second defeat in the Kehoe Cup this afternoon at St Conleth's Park in very poor conditions.

However it was Down who took charge right from the start opening up a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after just six minutes, going on to lead at the break 0-12 to 0-8.

If anything Down stepped up a gear on the resumption scoring at will with corner forward Oisin MacManus in great from hitting ten points in total.

Final score: Down 0-22 Kildare 0-12.

Scorers: Kildare, Conor Dowling 0-3, Mark Delaney 0-3 (3 frees), Tadhg Forde 0-2, Liam Dempsey 0-1 (free), Caolan Smith 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-2.

Down, Oisin MacManus 0-10 (6 frees, two 65s), Conor Woods 0-3 (3 frees), Ryan McCusker 0-2, Pearse Óg McCrickard 0-3, Matthew Conlon 0-2, Eoghan Sands 0-1, Conor Woods 0-1.



KILDARE: Paddy McKenna (Clane); Conor Gordon (Coill Dubh), Rian Boran (Naas), Simon Leacy (Naas); Niall Ó Muineacháin (Celbrige), Ross Kelly (Naas), Sean Christanseen (Clane); Paul Divilly (Confey), Conor Kietly (Éire Ó Corrahoill); Tadhg Forde (Maynooth), Liam Dempsey (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Conor Dowling (Naas); Caolan Smith (Clane), Cian Rorde (Maynooth), Shane Ryan (Naas). Subs: Aran Kelly (Ardclough) for Liam Dempsey (half time); James Burke (Naas) for Cian Forde (half time); Jack Sheridan (Naas) for Tadhg Forde (44 minutes); Mark Delaney (Ckoill Dubh) for Paul Divilly (42 minutes); Cathal Dervian (Leixlip) for Sean Christanseen (49 minutes); Drew Costello (Ardclough) for Tadhg Forde (55 minutes).



DOWN: Stephen Keith; Tom Murray, Caolan Taggard, Mark Patterson; Marc Fisher, Ryan McCusker, Cathal Coulter; PJ Davidson, Matthew Conlon; Pearse Óg McCrickard, Conor Woods, Ronan Costello; Oisin MacManus, Eoghan Sands, Tim Prenter. Subs: Donal Óg Rooney for Pearse Óg McCrickard (40 minutes); Niall McFarlane for PJ Davidson (52 minutes); Niall Fitzsmons for Ryan McCusker (63 minutes); Jordan Murphy for Tim Prenter (70 minutes).



REFEREE: Caymon Flynn, Westmeath.