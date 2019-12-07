Kildare GAA: Lilies go down in O'Byrne Cup opener

It wasn't the start that Jack O'Connor was hoping for in his first competitive game in charge of Kildare but for Longford were well worth their six point win in today's Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup Round 1 game at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge,

It was a first half goal that edged Longford in front, from a miss-placed free by keeper Mark Donnellan that handed the visitors the initiative and it was the vital score of the game and while Kildare did reduce the deficit to one late in the second half, Longford responded in fine style pushing it out to three again before a late goal from Daniel Mimnagh left six in it as Longford won on a final score of Longford 2-14 to 0-14.

In all Kildare used ten substitutes and while the result was disappointing it's now on to Aughrim next Saturday for the final game before the Christmas break.

Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-5 (5 frees), Padraig Nash 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-2 (1 free), Liam Power 0-1, Jack Robinson 0-2 (1 free), Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1,



Longford, Joseph Hagan 1-3, Darren Gallagher 0-5 (4 frees), Daniel Mimnagh 1-1, Rian Brady 0-2 (mark, free), Kevin Diffley 0-1, Peter Lynn 0-1 (mark), Dessie Reynolds 0-1.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan (Maynooth); Liam Healy (Moorefield), Eoghan Bateman (Naas), Shea Ryan (Sarsfields); Johnny Byrne (Allenwood), David Hyland cpt (Athy), Kevin Flynn (Celbridge); Pascal Connell (Athy), Liam Power (Raheens); Tony Archbold (Celbridge), Niall Kelly (Athy), John Tracey (Straffan); Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Neil Flynn (Maynooth). Subs: Tommy Moolick for Liam Power (35 minutes); Con Kavanagh (Sarfields) for Johnny Byrne (half time); Davy O'Neill (Round Towers) for Shea Ryan (half time); Chris Byrne (Clane) for Tony Archbold (half time); Con Kavanagh for Johnny Byrne (half time); Davy O'Neill for Shea Ryan (half time); Chris Byrne for Tony Archbold (half time); Paddy Brophy (Celbridge) for Padraig Nash (44 minutes); Darragh Kirwn for Neil Flynn (50 minutes); Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge) for John Tracey (55 minutes); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields) for Jack Robinson (64 minutes); Cian O'Donoghue (Clane) for Eoghan Bateman (72 minutes); Mark Hyland (Athy) for Kevin Flynn (72 minutes).



LONGFORD: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Barry O'Farrell; Iarla O'Sullivan, Michael Quinn, Gerard Flynn; Darren Gallagher, Kevin Diffley; Peter Lynn, Daniel Mimnagh, Dessie Reynolds; Brian Brady, Joseph Hagan, Oran Kenny. Subs: PJ Masterson for Iarla O'Sullivan (28 minutes); Darrgh Doherty for Michael Quinn (35 minutes); Aidan McGuire for Darragh Doherety (45 minutes); Liam Hughes for Peter Lynn (62 minutes).



REFEREE: Chris Dwyer, Offaly.