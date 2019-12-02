Kildare GAA: Roli Sweeney new manager at Moorefield

He retired officially, through injury, just last Friday, but now Moorefield have this evening announced Ronan Sweeney as their new manager taking over from Ross Glavin who led the club to two SFC's and a Leinster Club, as their new manager.

While Glavin has moved on to be part of Jack O'Connor's Kildare management team, Roli Sweeney has taken over, not unexpectedly it has to be said, as the new Moorefield manager.

Sweeney, who has coached Waterford and Sligo senior county teams under Niall Carew, while last season was part of Cian O'Neill's Kildare management set-up.

Two former greats of Moorefield will be joining Sweeney's backroom team, both Ian Lonergan and Patrick Murray have experienced success at the club and between them have massive experience on the playing field.