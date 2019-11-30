Kildare no match for Offaly in Kehoe Cup opener

Offaly had little trouble in disposing of Kildare in the opening round of the Keho Cup at Birr this afternoon.

In control from the start, the Faithful County, under new manager Michael Fennelly, strolled through this game amassing a total of 2-28.

Kildare though can be happy with their 18 point total and manager David Herrity said after the game while disappointed with the result, all things considered he was happy to get game time into so many players, many making their inter-county debut.

Offaly led at the break 0-16 to 0-9 but as David Herrity said after the game “we paid dearly for a lack of concentration at different times, something we have to learn when playing against opposition such as Offaly.”

Final score Offaly 2-28 Kildare 0-18.

Scorers: Offaly, Eoghan Cahill 1-10 (2 frees, 65), Oisin Kelly 1-3 (s/line), Tommy Geraghty 0-4, Brian Duignan 0-3, Conor Langton 0-2, Aidan Treacy 0-2, Conor Langton 0-2, Peter Geraghty 0-1, Sean Cleary 0-1.



Kildare, Mark Delaney 0-7 (65, 5 frees), Jack Sheridan 0-5 (3 frees, 65), Shane Ryan 0-3, Cathal Melville 0-1, Conor Dowling 0-1, Simon Lacey 0-1.

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran; Ciaran Burke, Damien Egan, Mihael Cleary; Daniel Doughan, Ben Conneely, David King; Aidan Treacy, Jason Sampson; Thomas Geraghty, Oisin Kelly, Sean Cleary; Liam Langton, Brian Duignan, Eogan Cahill. Subs: Conor Langton for Jason Sampson (44 minutes); Peter Geraghty for Tommy Geraghty (48 minutes); Eoghan Parlon for Sean Cleary (53 minutes); Oisin Murphy for Michael Cleary (57 minutes); Ross Ravenhill for David King (60 minutes).



KILDARE: Mark Doyle (Clane); Niall Ó Muineacháin (Celbridge), John Doran (Leixlip), Cathal Derivan (Leixlip); Simon Leacy (Naas), Rian Boran (Naas), Drew Costello (Ardclough); Aran Kelly (Ardclough); Ronan Dunne, Maynooth; Jack Sheridan (Naas), James Burke (Naas), Caolan Smith (Clan); Sean Whelan (Ardclough), Cathal Melville (Leixlip), Mark Delaney (Coill Dubh). Subs: Cathal Dowling (Naas) for Aran Kelly (13 minutes); Shane Ryan (Naas) for Sean Whelan (19 minutes); Aran Kelly for Cathal Melville (20 minutes); Conor Dowling (Naas) for Ronan Dunne (30 minutes); Conor Gordon (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Rian Boran (43 minutes); Ronan Dunne for Aran Kelly (58 minutes); Rian Boran for Drew Costello (51 minutes); Jamie Connolly for Mark Delaney (68 minutes).



REFEREE: David Hughes.