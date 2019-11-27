Bro Bosco Cup: Naas CBS dismiss St Benildus with ease

Bro Bosco Cup champions, Naas CBS, top their group in the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools 'A' Championship, following a comprehensive win over St Benildus this afternoon at Naas GAA headquarters.

The Ronan Joyce manage side were always in control, led 2-17 to 0-3 at the break going on to demolish the Dublin school by 4-24 to 1-8.

With a fair few of last season's successful side, along with additional players from the Naas U17 side that clinched the county title only last Sunday, the defending champions now move on to the knock-out stages, after Christmas, when they will be drawn against a side that finished second in their group.



Scorers: Naas, James Dalton 1-3, Alex Beirne 1-6 (4 frees, penalty), Simon Murphy 1-4 , Neil Aherne 1-1, Sean McLoughlin 0-3 (2 frees), Kevin Quinn 0-3, Sam Morrissey 0-2, Adam Malone 0-1, Brendan Quinn 0-1.

St Benildus, Ronan Cullen 1-3 (1 free), Ciarán Foley 0-2, Luke Murphy Guinane 0-2 (1 free), Luke Cullen 0-1.

NAAS CBS: David Morrissey (Naas); Mark Maguire (Naas), Conan Boran (Eadestown), Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas); Adam Malone (Raheens), Will Purcell (Two Mile House), Paddy Kelly (Naas); Kevin Quinn (Blessington), Eoin Archbold (Naas); Sean McLoughlin (Raheens), Drew Costello (Naas), Sam Morrissey (Naas); Simon Murphy (Ballymore Eustace), Alex Beirne (Naas), James Dalton (Sallins). Subs: Joe Murphy (Naas) for Drew Costello (half time); M. Whelan (Naas) for Will Purcell (46 minutes); Nick Sweeney (Naas) for Kevin Quinn (46 minutes); Eamonn Dunne (Naas) for Paddy Kelly (46 minutes); Brendan Quinn (Naas) for Ferran O'Sullivan (49 minutes); Neil Aherne for Simon Murphy (49 minutes).

ST BENILDUS: Liam Conway; Darragh Kenny, Jack Feahan, Shane Cullanan, Rory O'Mahony, Adam Mezynski, Cian Lyndon; Ciarán Foley, Luke Murphy Guinane; Adam O'Brien, Ronan Cullen, Connor Mooney; Luke Cullen, Bryan Keogh Smith, Billy Hendley.

REFEREE: Greg Gunning, Westmeath.

Other results: Knockbeg College 3-14, Scoil Aodhain 1-8; Naas CBS 4-24, St. Benildus 1-8; Athlone CC 2-12, Scoil Mhuire Clane 1-10.