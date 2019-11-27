Kildare's Paddy McKenna off on All Star trip to UAI

Kildare senior hurling goalkeeper and Clane star, Paddy McKenna, flew out today with the PwC Hurling All-Stars tour to U.A.E

A 27-strong panel, including some of the biggest names in hurling, flew from Dublin travelling to Abu Dhabi where they will embark on a five-day PwC All-Star hurling tour.

The touring panel is made up of 2018 and 2019 All-Stars and nominees and it also includes a number of representatives from the Champions 15 team.

Paddy McKenna was a member of the Champions 15 teams and was called into the squad last week for the trip.

In all there are players from 13 different counties in the travelling party, with the feature event scheduled for the Zayed Sports City on Saturday afternoon (local time) where exhibition hurling and camogie matches will be played by local players before a game between the visiting All-Star teams.

All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy will manage the 2019 selection with former Cork manager John Meyler looking after the 2018 team.