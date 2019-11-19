Kildare GAA: Fergal Conway and Brian Byrne take top awards

Fergal Conway has been named Kildare county footballer of the year having enjoyed an excellent and consistent season throughout 2019, while the county hurler of the year goes to Brian Byrne who like his football counterpart was consistent personified.

The Kildare GAA Annual Awards Ceremony takes place at The Osprey Hotel, Naas, on Friday November 29 when Kildare minor footballers (Leinster champions) and the Kildare All Ireland intermediate hurling champions of 1969 will also be honoured on the night.

The 2019 Club award winners will also be presented on the night and these include:

Kildare Senior Club Footballer of the Year: Matty Byrne, Sarsfields;

Kildare Intermediate Club Footballer of the Year: Padraig Nash, Monasterevan;

Kildare Junior Club Footballer of the Year: Niall Murphy, Ballymore Eustace;

Kildare Senior Club Hurler of the Year: Rian Boran, Naas;

Kildare Intermediate Club Hurler of the Year: Ian Blackburne, Naas;

Kildare Junior Club Hurler of the Year: Emmet Carroll, Naas;

Handball Player of the Year: Leah Doyle, Leixlip.

MC on the night will be Johnny Doyle and tickets can be purchased from Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield at 087/6951684.