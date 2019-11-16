Kildare GAA: Frank Hanniffy takes the reins at Raheens

Frank Hanniffy, who has been part of the very successful management team at Moorefield over the past three years, is the new manager at Raheens.

Frank 'The Tank' who had a fine career in the green of Moorefield and also represented Kildare, is to take charge of the Caragh side, replacing Noel Mooney who stepped aside after this season.

Before he became a selector with manager Ross Glavin, Kevin O'Neill and Sos Dowling, Frank was a part of the Ballyteague management team also with Ross Glavin, prior to taking up his role with his home club Moorefield.

There is a lot of activity out there at present with a host of clubs in the hunt for new managers at all levels.

Watch this space!