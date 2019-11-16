Kildare GAA: Naas crash out to Tullaroan

Kildare senior hurling champions, Naas, bowed out of the AIB Leinster Club IHC at the semi final stage this afternoon, at Callan, falling to Kilkenny intermediate champions, Tullaroan, by ten points.

It was three first half goals for The Cats boys that set up the win and while Naas fought back to get within six points at the break, they were simply out-fought and out-muscled in the second period.

With Shane Walsh in brilliant form for the home side and two goals from Martin Keoghan, there was little Naas could do and while Jack Sheridan did get a late goal for the boys in blue and white, it was not nearly enough as Tullaroan ran out comfortable winners on a final score line of Tullaroan 3-17 Naas 1-13.

Scorers: Tullaroan, Shane Walsh 0-8 (4 frees), Martin Keoghan 2-1, Peter Walsh 1-0, Bill Gaffney 0-3, Dylon Simpson 0-3, John Walton 0-1. Padraig Walsh 0-1.

Naas, Jack Sheridan 1-3 (1 free, 1 s/l); Brian Byrne 0-6 (4 frees), James Burke 0-3, John O'Malley 0-1.

BALLYROAN: Paul Buggy; Diarmuid Doheny, Tommy Walsh, Stephen Maher; Martin Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Jack Keoghan; Dylan Simpson, Mark Walsh; Bill Gaffney, Martin Keoghan, John Walton; Shane Walsh, Tommy Walsh, Peter Walsh. Subs: Tomás Dunne for Martin Keoghan (43 minutes); Shane Cuddihy for Dylan Simpson (54 minutes); Ken Coogan for Martin Walsh (53 minutes); Adam Tullis for Tommy Walsh (53 minutes); Stephen Dowling for Peter Walsh (60 minutes).

NAAS: Jeff Keane; Paul sullivan cpt., Richie Hogan, Donie Mac Sweeney; Seán Gainey, Rian Boran, Simon Lacey; Shane Broderick, Conor Dowling; James Burke, Ross Kelly, Cathal Dowling; Shane Ryan, Brian Byrne, Jack Sheridan. Subs: Michael Purcell for Jack Sheridan (blood sub 28-30 minutes); John O'Malley for Donie MacSweeney (half time); Michael Purcell for Conor Dowling (half time); Mark Nevin for Shane Broderick (52 minutes); Eoin O'Hehir for James Burke (60minutes).

REFEREE: Sean Stack, Dublin.