Wide variety of Kildare sports clubs benefit from €1.76m Captial Grants

Martin Heydon TD, Chairman of Fine Gael Parliamentary Party has welcomed Sports Capital Grants announced for clubs in Co. Kildare. A total of 48 clubs will be receiving funding, totalling €1.76m.

“I am delighted for the voluntary sporting clubs and organisations in Kildare that have successfully secured valuable funding to improve their sports facilities around Co. Kildare. I was happy to work with a number of them on their applications from an early stage in the process.

The full grants allocated are:

Allenwood GFC, €35,470: Retrofit of floodlights on main playing pitch;

Athy GFC, €76,426: Football pitch development;

Athy Kenpo Karate Club, €5,245: Girls dressing room, installation of heating

Athy Rugby Club, €12,998: Pitch Security fencing;

Athy Town AFC, €5,022: Ball Stop netting and posts;

Ballymore Eustace GAA, 9,455: 2018 Capital Grant Application;

Cappagh GAA Club, €34,454: Match Standard Floodlights;

Carbury GAA: €26,908: Pitch Development ancillaries;

Castledermot GAA, €80,713: All weather pitch with fencing & floodlights;

CastleVilla AFC: €8,47: Ball stop netting goalposts & nets, dugouts;

Celbridge & District LTC: €6,624: Fencing/windows refurbish replacement;

Celbridge Athletic Club, €26,867: New track & lights;

Celbridge Community Centre Ltd, €38,164: Sports Hall Floor and Gym equipment;

Clane GAA, €89,960: Floodlighting & Pitch upgrade;

Clongorey Community Assocation: €38,230: Upgrade uneven 1m path to 4m walking/running track;

Coill Dubh Hurling Club, €25,873: Coill Dubh Ground works development;

Confey GAA, €5,504: Upgrade of floodlighting;

Craddockstown Golf Club, €71,557: Development & Outreach;

Edenderry Rugby Football Club: €24,878: Flood lighting of rugby pitch;

Johnstown Bridge Football Club, €13,820: Spectator fence for our new sand based GAA pitch;

Kilcock Celtic AFC, €23,248: Development of Natural Playing surface (pitch);

Kilcock GAA, €32,204: Kilcock GAA Club 2018

Kildare County Council, €34,607: Bawnogues Athletics track improvements 2018;

Kildare ETB - Rathangan PPS, €77,243: All weather pitch - Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin;

McDonagh Pitch & Putt, €10,274: Upgrade toilet, safety railing, tee boxes;

Milltown GFC, €85,930: New Pitch;

Monasterevin GAA, €67,947: New Floodlighting;

Naas GAA, €76,426: Pitch extension, main pitch works, mower purchase;

Naas Rugby Football Club, €11,522: Goalposts & training equipment/space;

Naas Sport Group Mgt Ltd, €92,348: Resurfacing Hockey Pitch;

Naas Tidy Town Assocation, €16,014: Outdoor Gym Monread Park;

Newbridge Town FC, €37,026: All weather facility for small sided games;

Nurney GAA, €61,645: Community Centre Redevelopment;

Poulaphouca Paddlers, €6,780: new equipment & facilities upgrade;

Rathangan AFC, €86,953: Astro Turf Facility;

Rathcoffey GAA, €47,876: Dressing rooms on Rathcoffey club grounds;

Sallins GAA, €16,414: Floodlights upgrade and provision of dugouts;

Salmon Leap Canoe Club, €14,973: Canoe club embankment;

Scouting Ireland 16th Kildare, €22,291: Canoes, revamp toilets, climbing wall, trailer;

St Bridgets Lawn Tennis Club, €66,077: Redevelopment of Tennis Club;

St Kevins GAA, €36,090: Pitch infrastructure & walkway;

St Laurences GAA, €40,132: Club Grounds development;

St Marys GAA Club Leixlip, €83,343: Glen Easton Project Phase 2;

Straffan GAA, €60,504: Straffan GAA Clubrooms;

Suncroft GAA, €17,632: Player & Supporter facilities improvements.