Wide variety of Kildare sports clubs benefit from €1.76m Captial Grants

48 clubs in the county to receive funding

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

Martin Heydon TD, Chairman of Fine Gael Parliamentary Party has welcomed Sports Capital Grants announced for clubs in Co. Kildare. A total of 48 clubs will be receiving funding, totalling €1.76m.

“I am delighted for the voluntary sporting clubs and organisations in Kildare that have successfully secured valuable funding to improve their sports facilities around Co. Kildare. I was happy to work with a number of them on their applications from an early stage in the process.

The full grants allocated are: 

Allenwood GFC, €35,470: Retrofit of floodlights on main playing pitch;
Athy GFC, €76,426: Football pitch development;
Athy Kenpo Karate Club, €5,245: Girls dressing room, installation of heating
Athy Rugby Club, €12,998: Pitch Security fencing;
Athy Town AFC, €5,022: Ball Stop netting and posts;
Ballymore Eustace GAA, 9,455: 2018 Capital Grant Application;
Cappagh GAA Club, €34,454: Match Standard Floodlights;
Carbury GAA: €26,908: Pitch Development ancillaries;
Castledermot GAA, €80,713: All weather pitch with fencing & floodlights; 
CastleVilla AFC: €8,47: Ball stop netting goalposts & nets, dugouts;
Celbridge & District LTC: €6,624: Fencing/windows refurbish replacement;
Celbridge Athletic Club, €26,867: New track & lights;
Celbridge Community Centre Ltd, €38,164: Sports Hall Floor and Gym equipment;
Clane GAA, €89,960: Floodlighting & Pitch upgrade;
Clongorey Community Assocation: €38,230: Upgrade uneven 1m path to 4m walking/running track;
Coill Dubh Hurling Club, €25,873: Coill Dubh Ground works development;
Confey GAA, €5,504: Upgrade of floodlighting;
Craddockstown Golf Club, €71,557: Development & Outreach;
Edenderry Rugby Football Club: €24,878: Flood lighting of rugby pitch;
Johnstown Bridge Football Club, €13,820: Spectator fence for our new sand based GAA pitch;
Kilcock Celtic AFC, €23,248: Development of Natural Playing surface (pitch);
Kilcock GAA, €32,204: Kilcock GAA Club 2018
Kildare County Council, €34,607: Bawnogues Athletics track improvements  2018;
Kildare ETB - Rathangan PPS, €77,243: All weather pitch - Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin;
McDonagh Pitch & Putt, €10,274: Upgrade toilet, safety railing, tee boxes;
Milltown GFC, €85,930: New Pitch;
Monasterevin GAA, €67,947: New Floodlighting;
Naas GAA, €76,426:  Pitch extension, main pitch works, mower purchase;
Naas Rugby Football Club, €11,522: Goalposts & training equipment/space;
Naas Sport Group Mgt Ltd,  €92,348: Resurfacing Hockey Pitch;
Naas Tidy Town Assocation, €16,014: Outdoor Gym Monread Park;
Newbridge Town FC, €37,026: All weather facility for small sided games;
Nurney GAA, €61,645: Community Centre Redevelopment; 
Poulaphouca Paddlers, €6,780: new equipment & facilities upgrade;
Rathangan AFC, €86,953: Astro Turf Facility;
Rathcoffey GAA, €47,876: Dressing rooms on Rathcoffey club grounds;
Sallins GAA, €16,414: Floodlights upgrade and provision of dugouts;
Salmon Leap Canoe Club,  €14,973: Canoe club embankment;
Scouting Ireland 16th Kildare, €22,291: Canoes, revamp toilets, climbing wall, trailer;
St Bridgets Lawn Tennis Club, €66,077: Redevelopment of Tennis Club;
St Kevins GAA, €36,090: Pitch infrastructure & walkway;
St Laurences GAA, €40,132: Club Grounds development;
St Marys GAA Club Leixlip, €83,343: Glen Easton Project Phase 2;
Straffan GAA, €60,504: Straffan GAA Clubrooms;
Suncroft GAA, €17,632: Player & Supporter facilities improvements.