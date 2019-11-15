Wide variety of Kildare sports clubs benefit from €1.76m Captial Grants
48 clubs in the county to receive funding
Martin Heydon TD, Chairman of Fine Gael Parliamentary Party has welcomed Sports Capital Grants announced for clubs in Co. Kildare. A total of 48 clubs will be receiving funding, totalling €1.76m.
“I am delighted for the voluntary sporting clubs and organisations in Kildare that have successfully secured valuable funding to improve their sports facilities around Co. Kildare. I was happy to work with a number of them on their applications from an early stage in the process.
The full grants allocated are:
Allenwood GFC, €35,470: Retrofit of floodlights on main playing pitch;
Athy GFC, €76,426: Football pitch development;
Athy Kenpo Karate Club, €5,245: Girls dressing room, installation of heating
Athy Rugby Club, €12,998: Pitch Security fencing;
Athy Town AFC, €5,022: Ball Stop netting and posts;
Ballymore Eustace GAA, 9,455: 2018 Capital Grant Application;
Cappagh GAA Club, €34,454: Match Standard Floodlights;
Carbury GAA: €26,908: Pitch Development ancillaries;
Castledermot GAA, €80,713: All weather pitch with fencing & floodlights;
CastleVilla AFC: €8,47: Ball stop netting goalposts & nets, dugouts;
Celbridge & District LTC: €6,624: Fencing/windows refurbish replacement;
Celbridge Athletic Club, €26,867: New track & lights;
Celbridge Community Centre Ltd, €38,164: Sports Hall Floor and Gym equipment;
Clane GAA, €89,960: Floodlighting & Pitch upgrade;
Clongorey Community Assocation: €38,230: Upgrade uneven 1m path to 4m walking/running track;
Coill Dubh Hurling Club, €25,873: Coill Dubh Ground works development;
Confey GAA, €5,504: Upgrade of floodlighting;
Craddockstown Golf Club, €71,557: Development & Outreach;
Edenderry Rugby Football Club: €24,878: Flood lighting of rugby pitch;
Johnstown Bridge Football Club, €13,820: Spectator fence for our new sand based GAA pitch;
Kilcock Celtic AFC, €23,248: Development of Natural Playing surface (pitch);
Kilcock GAA, €32,204: Kilcock GAA Club 2018
Kildare County Council, €34,607: Bawnogues Athletics track improvements 2018;
Kildare ETB - Rathangan PPS, €77,243: All weather pitch - Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin;
McDonagh Pitch & Putt, €10,274: Upgrade toilet, safety railing, tee boxes;
Milltown GFC, €85,930: New Pitch;
Monasterevin GAA, €67,947: New Floodlighting;
Naas GAA, €76,426: Pitch extension, main pitch works, mower purchase;
Naas Rugby Football Club, €11,522: Goalposts & training equipment/space;
Naas Sport Group Mgt Ltd, €92,348: Resurfacing Hockey Pitch;
Naas Tidy Town Assocation, €16,014: Outdoor Gym Monread Park;
Newbridge Town FC, €37,026: All weather facility for small sided games;
Nurney GAA, €61,645: Community Centre Redevelopment;
Poulaphouca Paddlers, €6,780: new equipment & facilities upgrade;
Rathangan AFC, €86,953: Astro Turf Facility;
Rathcoffey GAA, €47,876: Dressing rooms on Rathcoffey club grounds;
Sallins GAA, €16,414: Floodlights upgrade and provision of dugouts;
Salmon Leap Canoe Club, €14,973: Canoe club embankment;
Scouting Ireland 16th Kildare, €22,291: Canoes, revamp toilets, climbing wall, trailer;
St Bridgets Lawn Tennis Club, €66,077: Redevelopment of Tennis Club;
St Kevins GAA, €36,090: Pitch infrastructure & walkway;
St Laurences GAA, €40,132: Club Grounds development;
St Marys GAA Club Leixlip, €83,343: Glen Easton Project Phase 2;
Straffan GAA, €60,504: Straffan GAA Clubrooms;
Suncroft GAA, €17,632: Player & Supporter facilities improvements.
