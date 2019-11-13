Kildare's James Roe Jnr makes final three for Young Driver of the Year

James Roe Jnr from Sallins, remains on course to claim the prestigious Young Driver of the Year Award, having being named in the final three nominations from the original list of six.

Along with Roe the other two drivers are Max Hart – British Monoposto 1000 Championship Driver; William Kellett –Fiesta Zetec Championship Driver along with James Roe Jnr – Formula Three Americas Championship Driver

The three drivers were drawn from six candidates who were nominated on the back of their performances during the course of this year.

“I want to congratulate not only the three finalists but also all those nominated throughout the year,” said John Naylor, President of Motorsport Ireland. “All those selected to be interviewed in the process have shown great driving talent, which bodes well for the future of Irish racing.”

The Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year award and the historic Sexton Trophy are presented to the individual who has demonstrated the most potential to represent Ireland at home and internationally both on the track as well as in the public eye. The winner will receive a €50,000 support package to help develop their motor racing career.

In addition, all three finalists will be included in the Team Ireland development programme run by Motorsport Ireland to nurture and support young drivers.

The overall winner of the 2019 award will be announced at the MIS Motorsport Irish Motorsport Awards ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday, 10th December at the City West Hotel, Dublin. The award is presented annually and is supported by Sport Ireland and Motorsport Ireland.