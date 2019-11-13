Kildare GAA: Mick Gorman unopposed for position of Co. Board Chairman

Not unexpectedly St Laurence's Clubman Mick Gorman, is the sole nomination for the position of Kildare GAA Chairman, replacing Ger Donnelly whose five year term comes to an end at the December Convention.

Having served, successfully, as Vice Chairman for the last five years Mick Gorman's elevation leaves the position of vice chair vacant and there are four nominations for that position, nominated are Tom Cross, Colm Farrell, Marty McEvoy, Mick Mullen.

Returned unopposed are Hon Secretary Dave Cahill; Hon Treasurer Alan Dunney; PRO Christine Murray and Irish Officer Seamus Ó Midheach.

With John McMahon's five year term as Leinster Council delegate also up, there are now six nominations for two positions for Leinster Delegate. Nominations here are Larry Curtin, Ger Donnelly, Colm Farrell, Marty McEvoy, Mick Mullen (Outgoing), Seamus Ó Midheach.

For Central Council delegate there are three nominations: Ger Donnelly, Colm Farrell (Outgoing), John McMahon.

The role of Coaching Officer is also vacant as John McCarthy's five year term expires and three nominations have been received for this role; these are: Declan Jacob, Shane Power and Martin Whyte.