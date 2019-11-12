In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Ballymore only Kildare standing after disappointing weekend results in Leinster Club.

Reports and comment after senior champions Sarsfields and intermediate winners Monasterevan crash out while the junior champions march on to the Club semi final.

Naas complete hurling clear sweep after comfortably taking U21 hurling title.

Impressive Naas march on to U21 football decider while Moorefield and Celbrige must try again.

Milltown crowned U21 'D' champions.

New managers announced for minor football and hurling county sides.

Will Rule changes, and Tier 2 introduction have the desired effects (Tommy Callaghan).

Rugby: Barnhall make it 23 wins on the trot; Naas continue to struggle in AIL while Cill Dara and Newbridge go down in the Leinster League.

Open invite to American Football Rookie Days.

Picture Special from Kildare GAA Annual Awards.

Newbridge Dogs: Free Of Charge pulls clear to win with ease.

Golf: Kildare golfers on national and provincial coaching panels; plus all the results and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tiip.

Racing: Local trainer Luke Dempsey enjoys excellent week.

Motorsport: James Roe Jnr nominated for Young Driver of the Year Award.

KDFL: Allenwood AFC defeat Allenwood Celtic in Shield semi final thriller; plus results, fixtures and up-to-date fixtures.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.