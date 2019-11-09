Kildare GAA: Ballymore advance with ease in Leinster Club

On a day when the Leinster Club IFC quarter final, Monasterevan v Mattock Rangers of Louth was postponed (late) due to pitch being unplayable (refixed for tomorrow, Sunday), the focus turned to Ballymore Eustace and the Leinster Club JFC quarter final v Kenagh of Longford in Newtowncashel.

Ballymore had little difficulty in advancing to the semi final, leading at the break 0-14 to 0-5, Paul Breen's side went on to win by 2-20 to 0-5.

Never in doubt, Ballymore will face stiffer tasks on the road ahead but for now can be more than pleased with this display with top class performances from Michael Stewart Byrne, Shane Barrett, Niall Murphy, Tadhg Grace and Simon Murphy.

Final score: Ballymore Eustace 2-20 Kenagh (Longford) 0-5.